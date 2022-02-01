Prince William County planners support a proposal for up to 222 single-family homes north of Haymarket.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend approval of Haymarket Residential LLC’s request to rezone 70.6 acres off Lightner Road from agricultural to planned mixed-residential development.
Occoquan Commissioner Robert Perry Jr. cast the lone dissenting vote.
Haymarket Residential is registered to Peterson Cos., a Fairfax-based real estate developer. The application is finally considered after being submitted in 2016.
The property, which covers 14 properties across the street from Mountain View Elementary School, is near the intersection of Lightner Road and U.S. 15, or James Madison Highway.
The proposal was initially for 237 single-family homes. However, in recommending approval, the Planning Commission removed 15 lots to increase open space, reducing the number to 222.
When the application was initially submitted, Haymarket Residential owned only about 24 of the acres across four properties. The company has since spent about $7.06 million to purchase eight other parcels. The remaining 12.4 acres is owned by William J. McMenamin of Clifton and valued around $1.15 million.
The total acreage proposed for the project was valued last year at $6.4 million.
Eight people spoke at a public hearing prior to the commission’s vote, with seven opposed and one in favor of the project. The speakers were mainly concerned about increased traffic and the removal of trees at the property.
The detached homes would be on lots of at least 7,000 square feet. The proposal includes corner parks, sidewalks, trails and a greenway.
As part of the project, Omland Place, an existing cul-de-sac, would be expanded throughout the development.
Prince William County Public Schools estimated the project would add 165 students to the school system, which the division says it has the capacity to accommodate. The company has agreed to provide $4.97 million to the schools to mitigate the impact.
The company has also agreed to cash contributions for other impacts of the development. The estimated payments include $3.97 million for transportation, $1.33 million for parks and recreation, $249,000 for fire and rescue and $59,000 toward the county’s Housing Preservation and Development Fund.
The monetary contributions were based on the originally proposed 237-unit plan. The contributions will be revised based on the new unit count.
Part of the property contains a cemetery that will be preserved and surrounded with a 25-foot buffer and include a 15-foot public easement. An archeological survey of the property would be conducted ahead of construction.
The project next moves to the Board of Supervisors.
