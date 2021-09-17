Prince William County planners support a proposed data center in the Linton Hall area.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of changes to the conditions on the properties off Wellington Drive during its meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners didn’t offer comment on the proposal prior to the vote and no one spoke at a public hearing.
South Point Phase II LLC is seeking approval for a data center on 22.23 acres across six properties off Buckeye Timber Drive within the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district.
The project is one of several data center proposals coming down the pipeline in the western end of the county.
The company is owned by Corporate Office Properties Trust of Columbia, Md., which owns an adjacent data center constructed in 2015.
The request is for an amendment to the conditions that came with the 2010 rezoning of the property to industrial use.
Under the current regulations, the company is capped at 253,000 square feet of use and a 60-foot building height. The company’s plan is to retain those conditions but add an exception for data centers to allow up to 530,000 square feet of use and 67 feet in height.
The site plan shows a pair of two-story buildings with an entrance off the end of Buckeye Timber Drive. It comes with a 20-foot landscape buffer along Wellington Road and a 100-foot buffer from the southern property line. The development would retain 40% of open space.
The company has pledged to contribute $324,967 to the county to mitigate the proposal’s impact on water quality and fire and rescue services.
