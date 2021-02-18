The McDonald's on Dale Boulevard near Interstate 95 is planning to redevelop to add a second drive-thru lane.
The Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a special-use permit for the project during its meeting Wednesday.
The permit is required to add another drive-thru lane and ordering station.
It’s unclear when construction might begin. The permit still requires approval by the Board of Supervisors.
