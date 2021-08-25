A public hearing for a planned $849 million mixed-use complex on Prince William County property has been delayed until next month.
The Planning Commission was supposed to have a public hearing Wednesday on a request by Castle Rock Partners LLC to rezone the 23.74-acre parcel next to the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus near Manassas from planned business district to planned mixed-use district.
In July, the commission unanimously voted to table the hearing until no later than Aug. 25. However, the hearing is now postponed until Sept. 8, and the commission will hold a work session on the project Wednesday.
The property is on the northeast side of the intersection of Prince William Parkway, or Va. 234, and University Boulevard, at the entrance to the GMU campus.
The company plans to construct 1,550 student-housing units, 80 multifamily units and 1.6 million square feet of nonresidential space, including a hotel and conference center, retail areas and office space.
The Board of County Supervisors authorized the sale of the property in July 2020 to Innovation Development LLC, which Castle Rock controls.
The original agreement was for $5.17 million and the entire 23.7-acre parcel. It was amended in March to show a reduction in the acreage to 22.3 acres and the price to $4.86 million. The other 1.42 acres was sold to a separate LLC to straighten the property line between the two parcels and allow a straight road onto the development.
Under the sale agreement, the county will reimburse Innovation Development LLC its purchase price as related infrastructure is constructed with the development. The infrastructure would come from entrances off Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard.
The postponement of the public hearing tightens an already narrow timeline for the rezoning. The sale agreement has a termination date of Oct. 31 and, if the rezoning isn’t approved by then, Castle Rock can pull out of the purchase.
The original sale came with a proposal for 744 residential units, 80,000 square feet of retail space, 330,000 square feet of office space and 250 hotel rooms.
Tim Kissler, principal for Castle Rock, said total build-out will have an estimated $849.5 million construction cost and be valued at $1.1 billion. County staff estimate the final product will generate $8.9 million annually in real estate tax revenue, although Kissler estimated it would produce $13.36 million.
In July, commissioners were concerned the development wouldn’t have adequate parking and wanted to ensure the housing would be for students. An updated project presentation was not available earlier this week.
The project ties into the county’s 1,700-acre small-area plan for Innovation Park. Officials want the area to become a pedestrian-oriented mixed-use town center with student housing and office space, as well as a shuttle to and from the Broad Run Virginia Railway Express station. The plan also proposes a pedestrian bridge crossing Prince William Parkway on University Boulevard and an elementary school in the town center.
The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge.
