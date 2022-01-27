A Gainesville data center project is moving forward in a positive light on a technicality.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission was unable to agree on a recommendation for the proposed data center at the intersection of Catharpin Road and John Marshall Highway, which is Va. 55.
CTP-II LLC wants to rezone 22.72 acres from business and light industrial to office mid-rise to construct the data center. The property is owned by Gainesville Sixty-Six LLC.
In June, the company, operating under CTP-I LLC, received approval for another data center on a 64-acre parcel across Va. 55.
The project requires a special-use permit because it is outside of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, which is 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support the industry by reducing regulatory hurdles.
The property is across Catharpin Road from a planned data center on 102 acres dubbed the I-66 and U.S. 29 Technology Park, which is also outside of the overlay district and was approved in December.
The Gainesville project came before the Planning Commission in November and was tabled on a 6-1 vote. The commission wanted to allow time for the county to complete its study of the overlay district and to get more information on the availability of power to support the project.
Since then, the county has lost its planning director and two commissioners, with a third departing at the end of January.
Meanwhile, landowners along Pageland Lane are asking the county to designate more than 2,000 acres for data centers to support potentially 27.6 million square feet of development.
On top of that, the district has continued to be an explosive and ever-growing issue for the county over the past year. Officials are conducting a review of the district and considering expanding it along high-transmission power lines. A consultant is examining potential expansion areas, but will also consider necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance, along with any other effects from data centers.
Gainesville Commissioner Richard Berry made the initial motion to recommend denial of the rezoning. He said county residents continue to ask him why data centers are being approved outside of the overlay district and “I don’t have a rational answer for that.”
“To continue to approve rezonings and [special-use permits] on land outside the county’s identified Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District is folly,” he said. “Without the study findings, I believe it is unreasonable, irrational and irresponsible to approve data centers outside the current Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District. I liken it to a doctor performing surgery on a patient without looking at the x-rays.”
Berry was joined by Brentsville Commissioner Tom Gordy and Coles Commissioner Joseph Fontanella Jr. in voting to recommend denial, but the motion failed on a 3-5 vote.
At-Large Commissioner Don Taylor then made a motion to recommend approval of the project, saying the special-use permit process existed to allow the county to review projects outside of the overlay district.
Taylor’s motion failed when Berry, Gordy and Fontanella were joined by Woodbridge Commissioner Cynthia Moses-Nedd in voting against it, resulting in a 4-4 tie.
The tie vote means the project moves forward to the Board of Supervisors with a de facto recommendation of approval.
In revised documents, the applicant says the power needed for the proposal is available, but does not provide specifics. The documents say the company is promising not to construct the facility if electrical infrastructure comes from west of the property.
A county staff report says that the applicant’s response “does not sufficiently address the issues raised by the Planning Commission and public.”
The proposal has been revised since November to preserve more trees and add a retaining wall adjacent to the Pace West School.
Sherman Patrick Jr., director of zoning and entitlements for Compton & Duling, has said the project would represent $556 million in capital investment and generate $41 million in tax revenue over 10 years.
Gordy felt the county needs more information on the long-term tax revenue projections as equipment for the facilities depreciates in value.
“I think this is something we need to dig deep into and fully understand … and make sure we don’t get ourselves caught coming back to the residents in five to 10 years,” he said.
Patrick said construction would support more than 300 jobs and, once it is completed, the data center will provide 80 to 100 jobs with an average salary of $125,000.
The company is providing $394,113 to the county to offset the development’s impact on water quality and fire and rescue services.
The company will construct traffic improvements at the intersection of Catharpin Road and Va. 55. The work includes additional turn lanes, widening the road, crosswalks and traffic signal improvements.
Seven people spoke at a public hearing prior to the vote, with six opposed to the project and one in favor.
Karen Sheehan urged the county to stop approving data centers outside of the existing overlay district.
“Please don’t approve another incompatible complex next to houses and schools,” she said.
Patrick said the project was partially getting a bad wrap because “We’re getting confused and caught up” with the proposed PW Digital Gateway along Pageland Lane.
Landowners along Pageland Lane have asked the county to designate the area for data centers to support up to 27.6 million square feet of development. The proposal drew nine speakers during public comment Wednesday.
Of the project under consideration Wednesday, Patrick pointed out “We are a mile away as the crow flies.”
