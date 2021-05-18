Colonial Downs Group Inc. has delayed the purchase of the Potomac Landfill for its proposed $389 million gaming resort until at least January.

Philip Peet, president of Potomac Landfill Inc., sent a letter to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on April 27 saying the sale of the property had been delayed and the facility will continue to process waste through the end of the year.

InsideNoVa obtained the letter and dozens of documents related to the property through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The documents cover all communications from Potomac Landfill Inc. to Richard Doucette, waste compliance manager at DEQ's Northern Regional Office in Woodbridge, between Feb. 1 and May 7.

The letter says the delay is because Colonial Downs will be unable to bring the resort’s development plan in line with Virginia Department of Transportation requirements before a Dumfries Town Council meeting in June.

The company had said it wanted to close the landfill and break ground on the resort, to be called The Rose, by August, with the resort opening in January 2023. In an April 19 e-mail, L. Preston Bryant Jr., senior vice president of state government relations with McGuireWoods Consulting, wrote that a sale was anticipated in June.

When asked about the delay, Colonial Downs spokesman Mark Hubbard said the “timeline for this project is fluid as we navigate various approvals.” He said a traffic study had been submitted to VDOT for review, and the company plans to finalize the purchase of the landfill in the first quarter of 2022.

Peet’s letter was an update to the landfill’s notice of intent to close, which DEQ requires be filed at least 180 days before closure. The notice was initially filed Feb. 17 and, because the landfill will be operating longer, a new notice is not required. The letter says a final date of operation has not been determined.

The company must file a plan to close the landfill with DEQ and will have to monitor the site for 10 years for any needed mitigation.

In January, Colonial Downs opened a Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Dumfries offering slot-like betting on historic horse races.

The next month, the company announced plans for The Rose, which would have a 50,000-square-foot gaming space, a 250-seat sports bar, eight other bars and restaurants, 7,000 square feet of event space, 200 hotel rooms and a 1,500-seat theater. Colonial Downs also said the project would have 79 acres of public recreation space, which could include sports fields and an outdoor amphitheater.

However, the details announced don’t fully line up with a January proffer statement submitted to Dumfries officials with an application to rezone the property from low- and medium-density to planned mixed-use district. Proffers are conditions that developers offer with land-use applications to offset the impact of proposals.

The statement says the property “may include” a 175,000-square-foot gaming facility, a 250,000-square-foot hotel with up to 330 rooms, 40,000 square feet of “entertainment uses,” a 1,183-space parking garage and a 79-acre open space.

Hubbard said the proffers are different because Colonial Downs “wants the flexibility to expand our plans for a hotel at the Dumfries landfill site as market demand dictates.” The current plan calls for a two-phase hotel development with 150 rooms in the first phase and the possibility for another 150 in a future phase.

The landfill is at the southeast corner of the Interstate 95 and Va. 234 interchange. In February, the landfill announced it had entered an option agreement to sell 100 acres to Colonial Downs for the project.

The proposal for the facility came after the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation last year that allows Colonial Downs to have up to 1,800 historic horse racing machines at its Dumfries location. The Rosie's site that opened in January has 150 machines, although not all have been in service due to social distancing requirements.