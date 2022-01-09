The developers behind the proposed North Woodbridge Town Center have submitted plans for the mixed-use project.
The IDI Group Cos. and Boosalis Properties have submitted two rezoning requests to Prince William County for 19.25 acres at the corner of U.S. 1 and Occoquan Road. The requests would facilitate the proposed $380 million town center, which comes with more than 900 housing units and 130,000 square feet of dining and stores.
The application calls the project a “high quality, urban mixed-use community.” IDI Group and Boosalis will oversee development through a joint venture partnership called North Woodbridge TC LLC.
The requests are to change the zoning of the property, which encompasses the vacant Cowles Ford auto dealership, from business to planned mixed district.
George Boosalis, owner of Boosalis properties, bought 13.1 acres of the site for $19.1 million shortly after the Board of County Supervisors approved a small-area plan meant to draw a mixed-use “town center” to the area. The county’s Economic Development Authority provided developers a $750,000 grant to help with the purchase of adjacent parcels.
The first rezoning request is for 6.3 acres with 330 homes and 40,000 square feet of nonresidential uses. Two buildings will be full commercial uses, and one will be a mix of residential and commercial.
The second request is on 12.95 acres with 640 homes and 90,000 square feet of nonresidential uses. It will have two mixed-use buildings and one commercial building.
The second rezoning request includes associated road improvements. The developer is proposing to add two northbound left turn lanes from Horner Road to Gordon Boulevard and a right-turn entrance lane off U.S. 1.
The second request indicates that a minimum of 30% of the property will be maintained as open space.
The maximum height for the mixed-use buildings will be 100 feet, and the stand-alone commercial buildings will be a maximum of 45 feet.
The mixed-use buildings will include a total of 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness center and club lounge. They will also include parking garages.
The application didn’t indicate the size of the residential units or whether any will be designated as affordable housing.
The developer estimates the project will generate $26.8 million in annual tax revenue and support 307 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $13 million.
The project is expected to be constructed in phases over the next five to 10 years.
The project is one of several redevelopment proposals filed last year in north Woodbridge as officials simultaneously focus on improving transportation in the area.
Across U.S. 1, The Caruthers Cos. is seeking to amend conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres in Belmont Bay. The undeveloped parcels currently are approved for a total of 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
Farther down U.S. 1, a Maryland developer has proposed a redevelopment of the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center for 240 affordable multifamily units.
Stanley Martin Homes is also proposing 48 two-bedroom apartments and condominiums in a wooded area off Marys Way.
The county and regional transit officials are studying increased bus options along U.S. 1, seeking funding for a pedestrian bridge to connect with the Virginia Railway Express station and are continuing to expand U.S. 1.
No public meeting has been scheduled on the North Woodbridge Town Center proposal.
