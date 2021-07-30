Manassas has unveiled its plans for the grounds at Annaburg Manor, complete with a nature-themed play area for children, new gardens, an event pavilion and more.
The plan was completed earlier this month. Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman, who is retiring at the end of the month, says it focuses on passive uses that highlight the historic nature of the house and grounds.
“It represents a vision for the park that is in keeping with the neighborhood. It’s very passive, it highlights the landscaping, the broad, expansive lawn,” Via-Gossman told InsideNoVa. “The master plan does not call it out to be heavily developed with active recreation. It’s more of a contemplative space, a place for picnics, a place to admire the landscaping … which is very much in keeping with its location, surrounded by residential properties.”
The plan, put together by city staff, community members and Bridgewater-based consultants at The Berkley Group, breaks the property into three sections. The West Lawn, bounded by Portner and Maple streets, focuses on those more passive uses, featuring gardens, an open lawn and a small event area with a pavilion, which “may be used for small weddings, small music events, classes and everyday use,” according to the plan.
The East Lawn, meanwhile, would feature slightly more active uses, like a play area for children that “will be inspired by fairytales from the Black Forest in Germany,” a demonstration children’s garden with a gardening shed, and the parking lot that is currently there (although the entrance will be moved north to Mathis Avenue). According to the plan’s history section, it is believed that trees were imported from the Black Forest to the estate.
“In order to alleviate impacts on the stormwater flow on the site, the parking lot will incorporate permeable paving material and a storm water treatment garden,” the plan says.
Between the two lawns, which the plan calls the “Historic Core” in front of the house itself, will be largely a refurbished version of its current state, with the fountain and entryway to the house.
The house, built in 1892 by Prussian-born inventor and brewer Robert Portner, is not included in the master plan, which focuses on the 3.65 acres of land at the site. The city plans to first identify funding and make improvements in the plan for the park surrounding the house before taking on a repurposing of the building itself, which workers have stabilized over the past year.
According to the plan, Portner’s family stayed in the estate intermittently after his death in 1906, but the property largely sat idle. It was sold in 1947 for $215,000 to a local developer named I.J. Breeden, who had moved into the Liberia House with his wife, Hilda. They named it Annaburg, developed the first subdivision around the property and sold off parcels of what was once a 2,157-acre estate.
The Breedens then sold the 7.4-acre lot with the house to J. Kennedy Sills in 1961, after which it became the Manassas Manor Nursing Home and was sold again to Prince William Hospital. The mansion and grounds served as a nursing home until 2005, but then the property sat idle again until the city bought the current 3.65 acres and mansion in 2018 for $846,000 from Novant Health UVA Health System. Novant is contributing $75,000 to the full rehabilitation.
Via-Gossman says that the city will soon begin to identify funding for various items in the master plan, through the capital improvement program process and community fundraising.
“Park improvements can go 10 years; these are long term projects,” said Via-Grossman, noting that the city has been working on Liberia House since the 1980s. “One thing about having the master plan is being able to talk to the community about private contributions.”
