PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline, began flights from Washington Dulles International Airport to Reykjavik on Wednesday.

The airline, which now flies from four U.S. cities, provides connections from Iceland to European destinations such as Paris, London, Dublin, Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

PLAY began U.S. service about a year ago from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. With flights from both BWI and Dulles, plus daily flights from Boston and New York, PLAY expects to fly between 1.5 and 1.7 million passengers in 2023.

PLAY offers streamlined, no-frills service at a low price, as well as PLAY Bundles, which combine include upgrades such as priority boarding and checked baggage.

“PLAY has set a course for strategic, measured growth, and [the] inaugural flight from IAD is the next step toward expanding our U.S. presence,” said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson. “Travelers are more conscious of price than ever, but they still want to have memorable experiences and visit the bucket-list destinations PLAY reaches."

The Ambassador of Iceland to the United States, Bergdís Ellertsdóttir, spoke during a ceremony to celebrate the airline’s inaugural flight from Dulles.

“Tourists from North America have been by far the single most important group of visitors to Iceland in recent years and PLAY adding Dulles to its roster of destinations in the U.S. will only strengthen the blossoming relationship between our two countries," Ellertsdóttir said. "U.S. travelers will also know that Iceland provides an excellent and competitively priced connection to European cities."

PLAY currently offers one flight a day from Dulles to Reykjavik, leaving Dulles at 6:50 p.m. and arriving in Iceland at 4:55 a.m. the following day local time. Return flights leave Reykjavik at 3 p.m. and arrive at Dulles at 5:40 p.m.