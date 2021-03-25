Playgrounds? Open.
In-person graduations? Scheduled.
Proms? No dice.
That's the word from Loudoun County Public Schools as the region heads into the final quarter of an unusual school year.
In a letter to parents on Wednesday evening, Dr. Scott A. Ziegler, interim superintendent of the school system, outlined plans for April and beyond. Among the the highlights:
Playgrounds
Playground equipment is approved for use. Following updated Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Department of Health guidance, Ziegler said these procedures should be followed when students use playground equipment:
- Students will be supervised while using apparatus/equipment to ensure safety and adherence to mitigation strategies.
- Students must sanitize their hands immediately before and after using the equipment.
- Students must wear masks while using equipment.
- Students should physically distance to the greatest extent possible.
Graduations
In-person graduation ceremonies will take place at each high school on the dates published on the Loudoun County public schools website.
In prior years before the COVID-19 pandemic, many Loudoun schools held their graduation ceremonies at George Mason University's EagleBank Arena in Fairfax. However, in new guidance issued last week, Gov. Ralph Northam said in-person graduation ceremonies are limited to 500 attendees, while outdoor graduations can have up to 5,000, or 30% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less.
Proms and other senior activities
Based on current restrictions, there are no plans for proms or other social activities associated with the end of the school year, Ziegler said.
Loudoun schools are increasing in-person instruction from two to four days a week, starting April 20, for students who have selected the hybrid option. In preparation for that change, Friday, April 16, will be an asynchronous learning day, Ziegler said.
