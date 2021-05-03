Republicans have selected their nominee to run for the 50th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Dr. Steve Pleickhardt, 62, won a firehouse primary over Mike Allers Jr. on Saturday.

Pleickhardt will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary for the seat held by Del. Lee Carter. The district covers the city of Manassas and nearby parts of Prince William County.

In a news release, House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Pleickhardt will bring a “welcome change for the people of Prince William and the city of Manassas.”

This is the first attempt at elected office for Pleickhardt, a native of Long Island, N.Y., who runs a dentistry practice in Bristow.

Carter is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor and, like many candidates running for statewide office, is simultaneously running for another two-year term in the House of Delegates. If he were to win the governorship and his House seat, a special election would be held for his House of Delegates seat.

Carter won his first two-year term in 2017, knocking off six-term Republican incumbent and House Majority Whip Jackson Miller. He survived primary and general election challengers in 2019.

Carter will face Michelle Maldonado and Helen Zurita in this year’s Democratic primary on June 8. Early voting for the primary began last month.

No independent or third-party candidates have announced plans to run in the district, but they have until June 8 to file paperwork.