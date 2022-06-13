Police say a 12-year-old student was identified as a suspect in a threat of violence toward a classmate at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Dale City.
The incident happened June 10 after the 12-year-old by posted threats towards the victim, an 11-year-old boy, while in school, police said. Officers determined the threat was not credible, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the 12-year-old, Carr said. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.
