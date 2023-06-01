Police on Wednesday charged three teenagers, one 13, in connection with a robbery with shots fired at the Featherstone 7-Eleven in Woodbridge.
Officers were called to the store at 1701 Featherstone Road just before 3 a.m. after three robbers entered and demanded money from the registers.
"During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired the weapon toward an employee as they ran to the back of the business," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
The shooter was later determined to be a 13-year-old Falls Church boy.
The robbers fled on foot. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the robbers, who were eventually located and detained, Carr said.
Police charged the 13-year-old with attempted malicious wounding, robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Carr said.
A 16-year-old Woodbridge boy and a 17-year-old Arlington girl were both charged with robbery, Carr said.
All three were held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
