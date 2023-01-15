A 5-year-old girl was found safe in D.C. Sunday night after the car she was in was stolen in Annandale.
Fairfax County police put out an alert for the 2012 Honda Accord with the child inside just before 7:25 p.m. after the car was stolen from 6242 Little River Turnpike, the department said on social media.
The girl was found unharmed about 8 p.m. in northwest Washington.
The search continued late Sunday for the car thief or thieves.
