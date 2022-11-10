Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in connection with an April shooting at a carnival outside Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.
A 14-year-old girl was shot in the melee, which happened April 15 just after 9:20 p.m. during the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club carnival outside the school at 14000 Smoketown Road. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the gunman was a Triangle teenager who fired “multiple rounds” in the parking lot, striking the unintended victim, who was also in the parking lot.
Police worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to offer a reward of $6,000 for information leading to the gunman.
The suspect, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center, where was held on unrelated charges, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
He is charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, discharging a firearm while on school property and discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury, Carr said. He remains held at the juvenile detention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.