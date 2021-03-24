An Arlington man has been arrested after police discovered two pipe bombs and a sawed-off shotgun in his home during an investigation into threats against people he knows, police said in a news release.
Ryan Bosnick, 34, has been charged with two counts of possession of explosive materials or devices, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and threats of death or bodily injury to a person, police said. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
The investigation began Monday around 7:45 p.m. Two witnesses were eating at a restaurant when Bosnick joined them for drinks.
"As they were conversing, the suspect made threatening statements to harm individuals known to him. The suspect later opened his backpack and revealed what was described as a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition," the police news release said.
Upon leaving the restaurant, the witnesses reported the incident to police.
Officers then made contact with a female victim who was one of the targets of his threats, the release said. The victim revealed the suspect had also been sending her threatening text messages. Detectives obtained a warrant for threat of death or bodily injury against Bosnick, the release said.
On Tuesday afternoon, officers took the suspect into custody without incident as he was walking in the area of Fairfax Drive and N. Stuart Street.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at his home in the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street, where they found the homemade sawed-off shotgun and two improvised explosive devices, the release said.
The Arlington County Fire Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and assisted with the removal of the devices from the home.
Federal authorities from the FBI Washington Field Office responded to the scene and this remains an active joint criminal investigation. Police have not released a motive for the crime, but said there is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.
Anyone with pertinent information related to this incident and/or the suspect is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Tip Line at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or anonymously to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
(2) comments
Let me guess.....he had a $ex addiction [sneaky]
Nah, he was just having a bad day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.