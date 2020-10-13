Prince William County police, the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force and the FBI have arrested 12 members of an MS-13 clique in connection with four murders in Woodbridge and Dumfries last year, two of them completely random.
The law-enforcement operation also uncovered a large narcotics trafficking ring across Northern Virginia, police say.
All suspects were members of, or are otherwise connected to, the “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas” a clique of the transnational criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13. The operation effectively dismantled the violent clique, which targeted Hispanic residents through narcotics distribution, police said.
Three murder victims had no known connection to the gang members and appeared to have been killed for initiations or "something to prove," police said.
"The random killings of these victims, for no purpose, that should be of concern to everyone living in Northern Virginia," said Jay Lanham, executive director of the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force.
Murder cases
On June 22, 2019, Milton Beltran Lopez, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39, were found dead of gunshot wounds in the woods off Featherstone Road in Woodbridge. Three suspects were charged in the aftermath of the killing, which appeared to target one of the men, police said.
Then on Aug. 29, 2019, Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, was shot and killed while walking on Bel Air Road near Jeffries Road in Woodbridge.
The next killing happened Sept. 24, 2019 on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries, when Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, was shot and killed while walking down the street.
Police working with gang unit detectives, the task force and the FBI identified the suspects and connected them to a the large-scale narcotics trafficking in the region.
Following the June 2019 double murder, Prince William homicide detectives sought the assistance of the FBI and gang task force. The investigation, which lasted several months, police found that the gang was trafficking cocaine from New York to Prince William County where it was then sold during street-level transactions.
The suspects used this trafficking as a primary source of income for their clique, police said.
The random murders had no connection to the drug trafficking but rather furthered the suspects' standing within MS-13 itself, police said.
Dozens of charges
This fall, detectives obtained more than 50 charges against the 12 suspects with offenses ranging from second-degree murder and conspiracy to accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, police said.
In addition to charges directly connected to the homicides, detectives also obtained an additional 80-plus charges linking the suspects and other associates in the clique to gang participation, narcotics distribution, and weapon related offenses for their involvement in the narcotics trafficking.
Of the 12 suspects charged in connection with the homicides, the identity of two suspects previously charged in the double homicide are now being released; four suspects were already incarcerated and were served with additional charges; three suspects were located locally and two suspects were located in New York, police said.
One suspect remains wanted and is believed to be in El Salvador.
“This operation was successful in charging several violent offenders who sought to bring violence to our community,” said Jarad L. Phelps, Acting Chief of Police, Prince William County. “Through our partnerships with the regional gang-task force and the FBI, and the tireless work our detectives and staff, we continue to strengthen our resolve that gang violence will not be tolerated in Prince William County.
"Moving forward, we will work with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to ensure those responsible for these deaths are held accountable for their actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all four victims as they continue to heal.”
(2) comments
I would say welcome to the Prince William's "new normal" of random murders of innocent people walking down the street, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Now that our democrat elected leaders have decided to turn the county into a sanctuary the chance that you or a loved one is gunned down while you are out walking your dog has become a reality. Also a large percentage of these illegals alien gangsters are going to be enrolled in your child's school too, so the chances that your child makes it though school without seeing some horrific form of violence or even a murder is slim to none.
I think picture 11 may be out of place for this article.
