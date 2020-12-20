A 29-year-old man is facing charges following multiple crimes in the Herndon area in late November and early December.
On Wednesday just after 8 a.m., Fairfax police officers responded to a suspicious person call and later a reported luring, both near Sunrise Valley Drive in Herndon. Detectives remained in the area throughout the day searching for the suspect as his description and suspicious activity in Wednesday’s incidents matched that of the previous reported assault on Nov. 27, police said.
In the November case, a woman was in the hallway of a hotel at the 13400 block of Sunrise Valley Drive around 7:30 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind. The man covered her mouth, pushed her against a wall and assaulted her. She was able to yell for help and the man ran away. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a community member reported a man attempting to break into a home in the 13900 block of Mansarde Avenue in Herndon. A suspect description was provided that matched the man detectives were searching for.
Patrol officers, police K9s and detectives surrounded the area and conducted a hours long search. Just before midnight, officers found the man, Gerald Brevard III attempting to hide in the common area of a nearby apartment complex, police said.
Brevard was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of burglarious tools. Additionally, he was charged with abduction in relation to the Nov. 27 case detectives were investigating, additional charges are pending. Detectives continue to investigate the Dec. 3 robbery and sex assault.
The earlier crimes include:
- A woman entered the common area of an apartment complex in the 13500 block of Virginia Randolph Avenue on Dec. 3 around 8:50 p.m. A man approached her, implied he had a gun and demanded her personal property. The man took the property and ran away. The woman was not injured.
- A woman was walking near the intersection of Centreville Road and Woodland Park Road on Dec. 3 at 11:45 p.m. A man hit her with an object, moved her away from the sidewalk and sexually assaulted her. Personal property was taken before the man walked away from the area. The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.
Brevard is being held at the adult detention center without bond.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about these events to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
