Police and the ATF have joined forces to offer rewards of $6,000 for the arrest and conviction of the gunman in an April 15 carnival shooting outside Gar-Field High School.
A 14-year-old girl was shot in the melee, which happened about 9:22 p.m. during the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club carnival outside the school at 14000 Smoketown Road. The victim is expected to recover.
Police say the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between two groups of carnival-goers in the parking lot. Multiple gunshots fired and the two groups scattered.
The victim was found in the parking lot several yards away from where the shooting occurred. It's unknown if she was affiliated or known to the groups involved, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Multiple shell casings were also recovered.
No other shooting victims were located, though one car was struck by a bullet as the driver left the carnival. The driver was not hit.
Witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect flee towards Smoketown Road after the shooting. Police described the gunman as Black and tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with white writing on the sleeve and chest, black pants and white sneakers.
The ATF in partnership with the police department is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction while Prince William police are offering another $1,000.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the gunman involved is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.
More culture of violence in Republican-led states with guns guns guns everywhere……
Guns are inanimate objects. I’ve never seen one walk around by itself and shoot someone.
