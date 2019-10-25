Fairfax County police detectives are investigating an increasing number of online and phone scams involving the sale of World Series tickets.
Fans are reminded to use caution when purchasing tickets from sources other than Major League Baseball or authorized dealers. Be sure to research the vendor and review their security protocols before providing personal information or payment.
If you think you might be the victim of a scam, please file a report online with the Financial Crimes Section at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/financialcrimes/ or call 703-691-2131.
Additional tips to protect your personal and financial information are available on the Fairfax County Consumer Affairs Shopping Online resource page. For additional information or to file a complaint, please contact consumer@fairfaxcounty.gov.
