Arlington police arrived en masse to a report of a shooter at a movie theater in Ballston Quarter on Saturday night. After a search of the area, police determined no shooting occurred.
The call went out at 8:42 p.m., with reports of an active shooter and people running from the theater. Others sheltered in place and were evacuated by police, who searched the theater and found no evidence of a shooting.
An unknown juvenile male entered a theater playing the movie "IT Chapter Two" and shouted that there was a shooter, said police spokesperson Ashley Savage. Patrons ran from the theater yelling for people to call 911.
"As word of the incident spread, patrons from all areas of the Ballston Quarter began to self-evacuate," Savage said. "One individual suffered a minor injury while self-evacuating from the building and was transported by medics to an area hospital for treatment."
As of 11:15 p.m., a "significant police presence" remained in the Ballston area and the department urged people to avoid the area while the investigation continued.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
No one needs a firearm for self-defense in Arlington. Arlington Police are very good at reactive policing. They're dismal at Community Policing.
