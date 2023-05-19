Fairfax County police are searching for a man who got into a Chantilly home Thursday through an unlocked door and attempted to sexually assault the woman who lives there.
At 12:02 p.m., officers were called to the 14500 block of Iberia Circle, where they found the victim had been able to escape her house and call for help, police said in a news release. The attacker left on foot prior to police arriving.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were non-life-threatening, the release said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’6’’, with straight black hair and a medium build. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, dark pants and a light blue hospital-style mask.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
