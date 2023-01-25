Fairfax County police say the driver in a Jan. 10 crash that killed two teenagers and left a third fighting for her life was traveling in excess of 100 mph before the wreck.
At 9:26 p.m. that night dispatchers received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road. Officers arrived to find a 2019 Lexus IS350 off the road.
Fire and rescue personnel extricated one victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital where she remains hospitalized, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The driver and the rear passenger of the Lexus, both South County High School students, were declared dead at the scene. The passenger in the backseat was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
"After reviewing the evidence from the crash and the vehicle’s airbag control module, detectives determined the Lexus was traveling 100.7 miles per hour before the crash," the release said. "Detectives from the scene determined the car was airborne for approximately 130 feet."
More than 10,000 people signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road after the wreck.
Those who have signed the online petition are calling for action on the roadway where several others have died.
Three people have died from accidents on the road in the last 10 years, and there have been 200 other accidents, according to information from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity, who represents the area where the accident occurred, has tried to get the state to make improvements before and said he’s urgently doing it again.
“I’m committed to make sure we take a good look at seeing what we can do, even if it’s a short-term fix like coming in taking the hill out or signage or rumble strips,” Herrity said.
He said in the long term, he wants the state to take out the hills and curves on Lee Chapel and add curbs and sidewalks.
