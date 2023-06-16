A 12-year-old Manassas boy is accused of following another boy around the Promenade at Virginia Gateway Center in Gainesville Thursday while threatening him with a knife.
Police were called to the shopping center at 13941 Promenade Commons St. at 5:37 p.m. to investigate a fight with weapons.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy, "engaged in a brief verbal altercation before both parties separated," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
A short time later, while the victim was outside of a local business, the 12-year-old boy approached him brandishing a knife.
"The victim fled on foot and the accused followed the victim around the shopping center with the knife" until police arrived, Carr said.
No injuries were reported.
Police charged the 12-year-old boy with attempted malicious wounding. He was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
