A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy has been charged in connection with the Aug. 27 shooting that left two teens wounded after Freedom High School's season opener football game.
Two groups of people were involved in a fight in the school parking lot on Neabsco Mills Road about 9:08 p.m., when the suspect demanded, and then took money from those in the other group, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perk said.
At one point, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot into a nearby crowd, striking a 15-year-old boy in the lower body and grazing a 14-year-old girl's foot. Neither victim was involved in the original altercation, Perok said. Both victims, who are students at Colgan High School, are expected to recover.
Detectives obtained juvenile petitions against the suspect who was located Friday in North Carolina and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Perok said. The teen will remain in custody in North Carolina until extradited to Virginia.
Police are not identifying the suspect because he's a juvenile.
He is charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm in a public place, and one count of assault by mob, Perok said.
Freedom was playing Brooke Point High School from Stafford County at home during for the season's first football game. The host Eagles won the game 70-26. The game was called in the third quarter due to weather.
