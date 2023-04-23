A Culpeper man was killed when he crashed into another car during a Saturday morning police chase from Fauquier into Fairfax County.
Authorities say Ashton Robinson, 39, led Fauquier County deputies on a pursuit in a 2011 Dodge Journey along Lee Highway after he drove away from a traffic safety checkpoint in New Baltimore.
Just before 1:20 a.m., the pursuit entered Fairfax County in the eastbound lanes. At Lee Highway and Bull Run Post Office Road in Chantilly, Robinson attempted to pass a 2020 Toyota Camry but sideswiped it instead. The Dodge left the road and struck a guardrail, ejecting Robinson from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Camry were uninjured. No law-enforcement officers were involved in the pursuit.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the crash. Call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
