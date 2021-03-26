After three murders outside Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge in five years, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham has suspended the hookah lounge and night club's live entertainment permit.
The latest deadly encounter outside the establishment on Golansky Boulevard happened early Thursday when shots were fired as a group of people gathered in the parking lot, police said.
A 25-year-old Stafford County man was struck by multiple rounds as the group dispersed, Prince William County Police Master Police Officer Renee Carr said. Kalin Robinson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. NBC Washington reported he was a Marine stationed at Quantico with a wife and family.
On Friday, the police chief announced the suspension of Babylon Cafe's live entertainment permit "pending review of security plans to ensure the safety of the community," police said. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control is also investigating the club's ABC license.
No one answered the phone at Babylon Cafe on Friday afternoon. A post on the club's Facebook page shows live entertainment scheduled for Saturday night.
The business has attracted violence since 2016, when a 23-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed in the parking lot. Then last July, a 28-year-old Dumfries man was stabbed to death during a large fight in the parking lot after closing.
This January, a man was shot and wounded after a fight inside the business led to a confrontation outside, where the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, striking the victim.
