Fairfax County police are searching for a man who reportedly grabbed a child playing in the 3300 block of Wheatwheel Lane in Annandale on Sunday afternoon.
The child, whose age and gender were not released, was playing with a friend near the roadway about 3 p.m. when a stranger picked up the victim from behind, police said in a news release.
The victim was able to fight the man off and the suspect ran from the area. The victim returned home to family who immediately called police.
The suspect was described as black with medium complexion in his late 20s to early 30s, short black hair and thin. He has a small scratch on his face and was clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark shirt and slim-fitted pants.
Detectives are asking community members in the area of Wheatwheel Drive and Gallows Road to review any home surveillance footage from Oct. 13 before and after 3 p.m. in case they may have captured an image of the suspect.
Anyone who has information or has surveillance images they believe are helpful are asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
