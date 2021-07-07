Police say a Dale City homeowner shot a would-be intruder Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 4300 block of Glendale Road about 9:55 p.m., where they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue workers arrived.
The investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud noise at the front door, and then heard someone trying to open a living room window, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
At that point, the homeowner went outside and encountered a stranger on the porch. Shots were then fired by the homeowner and the man was struck, Carr said.
The homeowner immediately contacted 911. The intruder was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, Carr said.
No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.
Why do I feel there’s more to this story than meets the eye? If it did go down this way, though, I’d say good job!
