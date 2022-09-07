Police say two men shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers in Dale City last week robbed an undercover detective before the deadly shooting.
Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Dale City died Sunday after he was shot in the upper body during the Sept. 1 incident in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road. A second man who was also shot, 30-year-old Shane Dareon Pollard of Ranger Loop in Woodbridge, remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. No officers were injured.
On the day of the shooting, a confidential informant and an undercover Manassas city detective assigned to a multi-agency narcotics task force arranged to purchase “a large quantity” of suspected Fentanyl pills and at least one firearm, said Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in the release.
Around 7 p.m., three men met the detective in a separate vehicle where one of them, identified as Jalil Michael Turner, 18, of no fixed address, exited and got into the detective’s vehicle.
After a brief encounter, Turner got out and returned a short time later with Carter, Perok said. Turner got into the front passenger seat and Carter in the backseat. Police allege Turner then “produced a handgun” and demanded money and other property from the undercover detective.
Pollard, the third man, did not get out of the other vehicle, but repositioned it behind the detective’s car, Perok said.
According to police, Carter then ordered the detective to open the trunk to look for the money that was to be used in the fentanyl buy. Both Carter and Turner took property from the detective, police allege, including the money, before getting back into the other car with Pollard.
“All three men attempted to flee in the vehicle just as additional detectives were converging on the location to make the arrest,” Perok said. “These events led up to the exchange of gunfire with police.”
Police found two handguns, one of them illegally modified to be fully automatic with an extended magazine, Perok said.
Arlington County Police, handling the investigation through a regional Critical Incident Response Team agreement, have charged Turner and Pollard in connection with the shooting. Turner is charged with robbery resulting in a death and use of a firearm in a felony, Perok said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Pollard is charged with robbery resulting in death and will also be served outstanding warrants in connection with an unrelated October carjacking, Perok said. He is in police custody at the hospital.
Family members of 19-year-old Carter say they are looking for answers in his death.
Carter’s mother, Sheila Garcia, told InsideNoVa she’s heard no updates and seen no videos where her son or the other man “had weapons of any sort.”
One home surveillance video circulating on social media, verified with police, shows part of the incident, with unmarked police vehicles swooping in on a black car, which quickly backs up and crashes into several parked cars. The video’s audio is unclear, and any gunshots are inaudible.
“This much force and wrongful shooting of my son was not necessary,” Garcia said.
Carter’s family and supporters are planning a candlelight vigil at Cloverdale Park in Dale City on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Two Prince William and two Manassas police detectives were involved in the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities, and both have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations. No agency involved in the shooting will be a part of the criminal investigation, Perok said.
Police would like to talk to anyone who has information or witnessed the shooting, and they are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras.
Unfortunately this type of behavior runs rampant in eastern pwc. If people knew the actual amount of stuff like fentanyl dealing and gun running from the creeps in the county they would be afraid to leave their homes. Kids these days think that video games and crappy youtube vids are to be idolized....until they catch a round
Criminals are NOT victims. He chose to engage in criminal behavior, and paid the price.
Selling Fentanyl, Robbing people, Police found two handguns, one of them illegally modified to be fully automatic with an extended magazine.
Good Riddance.
