Prince William County police

Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier.

The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet.

Police reported the threat just before 1:30 p.m., saying they were investigating reports of an individual traveling to URHS with a bomb. 
 
Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50 p.m.
 
