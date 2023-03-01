Fairfax County police detectives say an elderly couple died in a murder-suicide Tuesday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 8900 block of Walker Road after a friend found the couple dead inside. Janos John Gertler, 86, and Eva Anna Vas, 73, were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Preliminarily, detectives believe Janos shot his wife, Eva, before shooting himself, the release said.
Several spent cartridge cases and a firearm were located within the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be completing autopsies to confirm manner and cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.