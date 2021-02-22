A 73-year-old woman died after being struck by her husband's car in their driveway on Sunday evening, Fairfax County police say.
Around 5:45 p.m., Catherine Ann Balsis got out of couple's 2006 Toyota Forerunner in their driveway in the 6300 block of Lakewood Drive to assist him with backing in, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The man lost control as he reversed, hitting his wife and then their home, police said. Balsis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash, but do not suspect foul play, the release said. Alcohol was not a factor.
