Authorities say it's believed a 17-year-old boy remains barricaded in his home on Elk Run Road in the Midland area after his mother and 7-year-old brother were shot and killed Friday evening.
As of 9:45 p.m., the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office is still asking residents to shelter in place in the area of the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in the Midland area until otherwise notified by law enforcement.
The boy's father arrived home about 6 p.m. and found his wife and a 7-year-old child dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The father was confronted by the 17-year-old, who fired several gunshots at him, the release said.
The father left the home and called 911, and was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The sheriff's office says there continues to be "a very large law enforcement presence in the area" and called the situation "fluid and ongoing."
