Prince William County police on Tuesday announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the five suspects who shot and killed a Baltimore father of three outside Manassas Mall earlier this month.
Jahmar Graves, 34, and a 22-year-old man were temporarily staying in the area for contract roofing work when they went out April 2 for a night at the mall. A “relatively minor” argument with five strangers that started inside the mall ended with Graves shot and killed and his co-worker wounded that night, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said.
As Graves and his co-worker left the mall on Sudley Road around 11 p.m., they encountered the five people they’d argued with inside. Another argument ensued and one of the five grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots at the victims. The group then fled in a black BMW with temporary Virginia tags. A second person fired on the victims again as the car sped away, Newsham said.
The 22-year-old victim was flown by helicopter to a trauma center, where he was treated for serious injuries and has since been released. Graves suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“He was a father, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend,” Graves’ mother Cheryl LouAllen said at a news conference announcing the reward. “He was working in Virginia to provide for his children, and now his children are fatherless.”
Graves left behind a 14-year-old son, a 10-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.
“There’s no way in the world we should be out here talking about a 34-year-old son and father who lost his life to gun violence, but here we are,” Newsham said. “We are asking the suspects to do the right thing and come forward.”
Police have released clear surveillance footage and photos of the five -- four men and a young woman -- but have received very few tips in the case, the chief said.
Prince William police have put up a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and the FBI’s Northern Virginia Safe Streets Task Force is offering another $5,000.
“I’m appealing to their mothers, all the mothers, these people are dangerous and have demonstrated they have no regard for human life,” LouAllen said. “We need your help to bring these people to justice. I’m asking that you please help the police department so we can have peace.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
