Police on Saturday evening recovered the body of a man who jumped into Lake Montclair and didn't surface earlier in the day.
Police were called about 4:45 p.m., when the 35-year-old man went in to the water at Dolphin Beach but didn't come back up, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
About three hours into the search, authorities found the man's body in the water.
Police have not yet released the his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.