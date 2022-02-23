Fairfax police are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of a Leesburg man Monday night at a Centreville townhouse.
Officers were called to the 14800 block of Bodley Square just before 10 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. There they found Amaru Amin Shabazz, 37, of Leesburg, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Fire and rescue pronounced Shabazz dead at the scene.
Detectives determined Shabazz was visiting the home and an altercation occurred which resulted in the fatal shooting.
"Detectives found multiple guns at the scene and determined numerous rounds were fired inside the residence," the release said. Police do not believe this was a random act.
A witness to the event stated a man was seen running from the townhouse after the gunshots, police said. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.