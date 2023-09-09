Officers recovered two guns at Friday night's Colgan High School football game after receiving information about "a possible subject with a firearm on school grounds," Prince William County police said Saturday.
No shots were fired and they were no injuries. Officers identified "multiple individuals" possibly involved, but no arrests had been made Saturday, Officer Joshua Spiler said in an email.
Colgan, located on Dumfries Road, hosted Stafford High School Friday night, with Stafford winning 38-19.
Spiler said the investigation is ongoing.
