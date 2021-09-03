A Woodbridge man has been arrested after detectives received a positive match earlier this week from a latent fingerprint recovered from the scene of a rape at a Vienna hotel.
"Through this evidence, a composite sketch and other investigative leads," detectives arrested Patrick Michael Chaloupka, 38, at his home Thursday, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Chaloupka has been charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile in connection with the July 21 random, knifepoint attack, police said. He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
“The meticulous work from our Cyber and Forensics Division detectives can be the difference in these significant cases. Their phenomenal efforts often go unseen in the headlines but always prove to be pivotal in the courtroom. In this case, it brought a dangerous offender into custody," said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
The crime happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area of Fairfax County. A woman reported that an unknown man entered her hotel room, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her. The woman was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
A forensic artist with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office drafted a composite sketch of the offender, while Prince William County police and the Northern Virginia Regional Information System "were instrumental" in assisting in the case, O’Carroll said.
Detectives believe the suspect may be responsible for other similar crimes in the area and would like anyone who may have had contact with him to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web.
(1) comment
The sketch is nearly dead on.
