A Florida man wanted for kidnapping a teenager and her parents over the weekend was arrested in Springfield early Monday, with the 18-year-old victim.
Police in Pembroke Pines, Fla., allege Jaddier Sanchez, 37, abducted a husband, wife and their 18-year-old daughter at gunpoint just after midnight Sunday at their home, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. The parents were found on the side of the road a few hours later, but their daughter, Nichole Martinez, was still with him.
At 12:21 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling north on Interstate 95 near Springfield, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Troopers located the stolen pickup as it was merging from I-95 to Interstate 495 east and initiated a traffic stop. The pickup pulled over to the shoulder and the driver -- identified as Sanchez -- was taken into custody without incident, Geller said. Nicole Martinez was also in the truck and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. A firearm and illegal drugs were recovered from the vehicle, Geller said.
Police believe Martinez and Sanchez “shared a romantic relationship,” but did not offer additional details, the Sentinel reported.
According to the newspaper, he was released from the Palm Beach County Jail in May after serving 15 years for armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Prior to that, he served a year and a half for burglary and aggravated stalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.