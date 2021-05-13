Fairfax County police have arrested a Gainesville woman after they allege she posed as an attorney and accepted money for legal services "that placed vulnerable members of our community at risk."
Earlier this year, detectives became aware of victims who paid "Americanos for America Party Incorporated" for legal assistance in matters related to immigration, police said in a news release.
"Unsuspecting victims met Jasmine Moawad, 45, in rented office space in the Tyson’s area and paid for legal services that Moawad was not licensed to perform," the release said.
Moawad was arrested early Wednesday with the assistance of Virginia State Police and Prince William County police and charged with two felony counts of larceny by false pretenses, police said.
Anyone who practices law in Virginia is required to register through the Virginia Bar Association. You can search for attorneys registered with the Virginia Bar Association by clicking HERE.
Detectives are seeking additional victims who paid for services from the Americanos for America Party Incorporated and never received the services which they paid for. Victims are asked to call 703-802-2750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web –Click HERE.
