Police are looking for a man who gave a 12-year-old girl a ride on Hoadly Road near Lake Ridge Thursday morning, sexually assaulted her and drove off with her bicycle.
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road just after 9:15 a.m., where the girl originally wanted to report that a stranger had taken her bicycle.
"Upon further questioning, the victim stated that man had also sexually assaulted her," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The victim said she was riding her bike at Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway when she stopped "due to the weather and exhaustion," Perok said.
At that point, a red truck pulled up and the driver offered her a ride.
"The victim agreed and the man loaded the bike in the bed of the truck before proceeding to drive away with the victim in the passenger seat," Perok said.
The man continued a short distance and sexually assault the victim in a nearby parking lot. Afterward, the girl got out and the suspect drove off with the victim’s bike still in the bed of the truck. The victim was able to take a photo of the vehicle before the suspect drove away.
The suspect was only described as a Hispanic male with black hair wearing a white T-shirt. The vehicle appears to be a model 2010-2015, Ford F-350 with two-tone maroon/tan paint, a silver plow on the front, and a large salter in the bed. The victim’s bike is a teal-colored Huffy mountain-style bicycle.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance locating the vehicle and identifying the suspect. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip
