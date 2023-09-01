Police have ruled the death of a 66-year-old Woodbridge man struck by a train Aug. 12 on Featherstone Road as a possible suicide.
On Aug. 29, the state medical examiner's office confirmed the man's identity as Jay Douglas Alvey, police said in a news release.
The incident happened at 7:35 p.m., near the railroad crossing in the area of Featherstone Road and Marseille Lane. Alvey was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Based on information obtained by investigators, there are indications the deceased may have intentionally walked along the trains and made no attempts to move off the tracks as the train approached and sounded its horn repeatedly," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in the release.
Police have reclassified the case from a crash to a "death - possible suicide," Carr said.
