A 44-year-old Montclair man killed when a tree crashed into his home during Saturday's severe thunderstorms has been identified as Kenneth Allan Lee Jr.
Police were called to Lee's home in the 15300 block of Holly Hills Drive just before 5:50 p.m. and learned he was in the house when the tree fell. Lee's wife told NBC Washington he was taking a shower at the time.
Other family members also inside the house were not injured and called 911.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not confirmed, pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Saturday's storms brought down trees and knocked out power to nearly 90,000 customers across Northern Virginia. The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts of 84 mph in Alexandria, D.C. and Oxon Hill, Md., at the height of the storms. Gusts between 60-70 mph were recorded around the region.
