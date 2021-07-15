Fairfax County police say they have identified a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Lorton resident Emily Lu, who was last seen seen June 3 at the Woodbridge Aldi.
“Although I cannot and will not identify the person of interest, I can share with you it’s more than a hunch,” police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said at a Thursday morning press conference. “We do not believe that the foul play that resulted in Miss Lu’s disappearance was random or committed by a person unknown to her.”
During the pandemic, Lu, 72, took on a job caring for seniors. When she didn't show up for work June 4, her employer called police for a welfare check.
Inside her home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton, officers found signs that she may have been harmed, police said. She has not been seen since.
“Our person of interest knows that he’s a person of interest. He knows,” police Chief Kevin Davis said.
No arrest has been made. A $20,000 reward has been offered for information about the disappearance.
Lu's car was in the driveway when police arrived at her home the afternoon of June 4, with groceries recently purchased from the Aldi on Va. 123 in Woodbridge. Officers checked her home and spoke with neighbors but were unable to find her.
A family member contacted officers that afternoon and provided an address in Belle Haven that Lu frequented. Officers checked that home, too, but did not find her,
Lu was last seen at the Aldi at 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge, around 7:52 p.m. on June 3.
Click here for video of Lu checking out at the Aldi
Lu was last seen wearing a white shirt with a purple design and white pants. She has scars on her leg from a childhood accident. Police say she is 5 feet 2 and 130 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.
