Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.