Prince William County police are investigating after a man identifying himself as a law-enforcement officer tried to get into a Haymarket home on Tuesday.
The victim reported that a stranger knocked on his door in the 6200 block of Aster Haven Circle just before 8:20 p.m. The man identified himself as a law-enforcement officer and displayed a badge in the shape of a shield.
The homeowner refused to provide his identification to the suspect. When the homeowner went to close the door, the man attempted shove a clipboard in the door, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The stranger fled the area in a blue Toyota Prius. No entry was made into the home and no injuries were reported.
The impersonator was white, about 50 years old, 5'8 and 206 pounds with brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.
