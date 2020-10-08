A 61-year-old inmate at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail was charged Tuesday night after police say he locked a corrections officer in a cell during a search.
The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. at the jail at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas. The guard was performing a search of a cell when the inmate shut the door, locking the officer inside, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
After a short time, the officer was released without injuries. Police charged inmate Shane Benard Langley, 61, with abduction. He was in jail awaiting trial on a grand larceny charged from last year, according to court records.
Amy Ashworth wil demand his release from jail now, citing COVID.
