Police are investigating a Friday robbery at a Dale City 7-Eleven store in which the suspect fired a shot into a display case.
The robbery, the fifth of a Prince William County 7-Eleven since late June, happened at 3:20 a.m. at the store at 4804 Dale Blvd.
Two employees reported that a man walked in, approached them at the counter, brandished a firearm and demanded money.
During the encounter, the suspect fired a round into a nearby display case before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of money, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The robber was last seen running towards Delaney Road. A shell casing was recovered at the scene and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, but he wasn't located.
A similar robbery happened July 5 at the 7-Eleven at 18075 Fraley Blvd. in Dumfries. In that case, the suspect fired a round into the display case behind the counter before fleeing the store. The store was occupied by customers at the time. No one was injured.
On July 3, at 2:23 a.m., police were called to the 7-Eleven at 14820 Cloverdale Road in Dale City after the clerk reported a masked man walked in, walked around for a short time, approached the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
On June 28, a robber hit the 7-Eleven at 14410 Minnieville Road. He walked in, approached the counter, pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the register, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The robber then fled on foot for a short distance before getting into a dark sedan and driving away. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
And on June 29, the 7-Eleven at 14797 Darbydale Ave. in Dale City was robbed by a gunman under similar circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
