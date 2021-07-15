Police are investigating a shooting this afternoon at the Riverwood Apartments in south Woodbridge, the same street where a 9-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet inside her home on June 17.
Police said a man suffered injuries that didn't appear life threatening in this afternoon's incident in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane outside Dumfries.
"Area residents can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues," the department said on Facebook.
The case is this week's third shooting in Prince William County.
On Monday, a 17-year-old boy died after a shooting in Dale City. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Still Place off Minnieville Road about 11 a.m., where they found the victim. No arrests have been made.
Also on Monday, a young man and a 13-year-old boy were struck by gunfire in the Southbridge area outside Dumfries.
The victims reported they and other people were in the 17300 block of Sligo Loop at 11:36 p.m. when they heard gunshots, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The teenager declined treatment and the other victim, an 18-year-old, suffered minor injuries.
On June 17, a bullet grazed a 9-year-old girl inside her home after two groups of people exchanged gunfire in the Riverwood Apartments, where today's shooting occurred.
Police were called about 6:15 p.m. for shots fired in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane. As officers were investigating, they learned the girl had been grazed by a bullet inside her home, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case.
